Courtney Barnett – “How To Boil An Egg”

The great Melbourne rocker Courtney Barnett is sharing a new song as part of the Split Singles Club series, a collaboration between Barnett’s own Milk! Records and fellow Australian indie Bedroom Suck. Although technically, “How To Boil An Egg” is an old song. “I used to perform this song at all the open mics when I was 21,” Barnett explains. “It never got recorded, so for personal-posterity I updated it and made this version recently when I was bunkered up in the bush doin’ some demos for my next album. In tradition of the Milk! Records compilation releases, like ‘Pickles From The Jar’ or ‘Three Packs A Day,’ I wanted to include a song of mine for Split Singles Club that was a tad left of album-centre. It’s a songwriting experiment that doesn’t really belong anywhere else.” Barnett played every instrument on the song herself, and you can hear it below.

