Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland, a biopic about the late King Of Pop, will premiere on Lifetime later this month. Today, the network has shared its first trailer for the film, which is based on Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days, a 2014 book written by Jackson’s bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. Michael Jackson impersonator Navi stars as Michael Jackson. Watch the trailer below.

Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland premieres 5/29 on Lifetime.