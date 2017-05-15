Great Grandpa – “Fade”

Seattle rockers Great Grandpa are putting out their debut full-length, Plastic Cough, later this summer. We’ve already heard the tremendous, Weezer-indebted lead single “Teen Challenge,” and now they’ve shared “Fade,” a new song that showcases frontwoman Alex Menne’s powerful vocals. “‘Fade’ is about the dulling of pleasure that comes with repeated exposure to the same experiences, locations, persons, etc. and the small ways in which we struggle — and often fail — to find newness,” Great Grandpa told The Fader, where the track premiered. “It’s the feeling of knowing you need to make a change but not being sure where to start, constantly looking for the next rush.” Listen below.

Plastic Cough is out 7/7 via Double Double Whammy.