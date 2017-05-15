Solange Wins Artist Of The Year Webby

And the highlight of the night SOLANGE the limit was 5 words for her acceptance speech. And this is what she had to say #solange @solange #badass #blackgirlmagic @black.girl.magic @saintrecords #beyoncé @beyonce #thatsmysister #loveher #thatsmygirl #igotfiveonit #women #gohard #hustlehard #hustle #donttouchmyhair #sheslays #shedidthat #donttouch #myhair

A post shared by Tashara Jones (@tashara_jones) on May 15, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT