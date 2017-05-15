Solange Wins Artist Of The Year Webby

The Webby Awards recently named Solange their Artist Of The Year to honor “her remarkable use of the Internet as a force for promoting community and diversity,” and tonight, she collected her trophy during the Joel McHale-hosted ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street. The award was presented by artist Kara Walker, whose work also explores African American identity, and Solange accepted with a five-word speech: “I got five on it.” Watch below.
So humbled, honored, and filled with gratitude. Thank you @TheWebbyAwards and the phenomenal Kara Walker . https://t.co/q3NQbgoIFW
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) May 16, 2017
Kendrick, Lady Gaga, and Coldplay also won Webbys.