Charly Bliss – “Westermarck” Video

Band To Watch and Best New Band alums Charly Bliss unleashed their fantastic debut album, Guppy, into the world last month, and we recently named it one of the best albums of the year so far. Now they’re back with a new music video for “Westermarck,” which was directed by Andrew Costa, who previously helmed the band’s videos for early singles “Percolator” and “Black Hole.” It’s basically just the band playing music and goofing around at an empty summer camp, and it works because it seems like everyone involved is genuinely having a great time. Watch below.
Tour Dates:
06/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *
06/14 Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club *
06/15 Washington, DC @ Black Cat
06/16 New Haven, CT @ Café Nine
06/17 Somerville, MA @ Once
06/23 Portchester, NY @ Garcias ^
09/08 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #
09/09 San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Fest
09/12 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach
09/13 London, UK @ The Old Blue Last
09/14 London, UK @ The Garage +
09/15 Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2
09/16 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
09/17 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint
09/19 Manchester, UK @ The Eagle Inn
09/20 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge
09/28 Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW @
* with PUP
^ with Kevin Devine
# with Death Cab for Cutie
@ with Sad13
+ with Chastity Belt
Guppy is out now on Barsuk.