Charly Bliss – “Westermarck” Video

Band To Watch and Best New Band alums Charly Bliss unleashed their fantastic debut album, Guppy, into the world last month, and we recently named it one of the best albums of the year so far. Now they’re back with a new music video for “Westermarck,” which was directed by Andrew Costa, who previously helmed the band’s videos for early singles “Percolator” and “Black Hole.” It’s basically just the band playing music and goofing around at an empty summer camp, and it works because it seems like everyone involved is genuinely having a great time. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

06/13 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall *

06/14 Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club *

06/15 Washington, DC @ Black Cat

06/16 New Haven, CT @ Café Nine

06/17 Somerville, MA @ Once

06/23 Portchester, NY @ Garcias ^

09/08 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

09/09 San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Fest

09/12 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb iFor Bach

09/13 London, UK @ The Old Blue Last

09/14 London, UK @ The Garage +

09/15 Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2

09/16 Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

09/17 Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

09/19 Manchester, UK @ The Eagle Inn

09/20 Birmingham, UK @ The Sunflower Lounge

09/28 Brooklyn, NY @ MHOW @

* with PUP

^ with Kevin Devine

# with Death Cab for Cutie

@ with Sad13

+ with Chastity Belt

Guppy is out now on Barsuk.