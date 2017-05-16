Watch Weezer & Todd Rundgren Play The Tonight Show

A couple of months ago, Weezer released the bright, falsetto-laden single “Feels Like Summer,” a song with a bridge that includes whistling over ska. And they also performed it on Kimmel, with Rivers Cuomo dressing up in a giant sun costume. Now that it actually does feel like summer in much of America, the band is out there working the song again. Last night, they bashed it out in a professional manner on The Tonight Show. Watch the performance below.

Meanwhile, Todd Rundgren, another guy who knows some things about hooky and immaculately recorded rock, spent the entire night sitting in with house band the Roots. You can scan through the episode to see those performances below.

“Feels Like Summer” is up for download at Weezer’s site. Rundgren’s new album White Knight is out now on Cleopatra.