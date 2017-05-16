Watch Metallica Crunch Through “Now That We’re Dead” On Colbert

Right now, Metallica are in the midst of a stadium-wrecking North American tour. And even though they don’t really need to promote anything, they still showed up on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, where they knocked out a fiery version of “Now That We’re Dead,” one of the songs from last year’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. It’s a welcome reminder that Metallica are still a really fucking great live band, whether or not they’re playing their classic material. Watch the performance below.

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is out now on Blackened Recordings.