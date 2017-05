For the B-side to their “Near To The Wild Heart Of Life” 7″, Japandroids recorded a version of Talking Heads’ “Love → Building On Fire.” And they’re backing their “North East South West” single with another cover, this time fellow Pac-NW rockers Dead Moon’s “Fire In The Western World.” Hear them burn through it below.

Purchase the “North South East West” b/w “Fire In The Western World” single here.