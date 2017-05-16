RAC – “I Still Wanna Know” (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)

Andre Allen Anjos, bka RAC, will release a new album titled EGO this summer, and today he’s debuting its latest single “I Still Wanna Know.” The song features Rivers Cuomo and Anjos commented on his early Weezer fandom in a brief statement:

I was the kid at summer camp that would sit in a corner with a walkman trying to figure out how to play Weezer guitar riffs. Never in a million years did I think that I would end up writing a song with Rivers himself. It’s actually a co-write with my good friends Classixx as well. I’m really proud of this one and I truly hope you like it.

The last track we heard from RAC, “This Song,” featured Rostam. Check out his Cuomo collab below.

EGO is out 7/14.