Download Juicy J Gas Face Mixtape

As one half of the Three 6 Mafia production braintrust, Juicy J helped invent the dark, swirling crunk sound that eventually evolved into the currently-dominant crunk sound. And more than 20 years later, Juicy is maintaining something like relevance, adapting effortlessly to that trap sound that owes him so much. Today, as The FADER points out, Juicy release Gas Face, a brief and nasty 10-track mixtape. (Imagine any other current rapper naming a mixtape after a 3rd Bass song.) The new tape features appearances from Quavo, Lil Wayne, and Chris Brown, and production from people like Murda Beatz, Southside, Sonny Digital, TM88, and Juicy himself. Check out the whole thing below.

Download Gas Face for free at DatPiff.