Stream Tricot 3

Kyoto trio Tricot plays math-rock with a bright pop tint. Their new album 3 is as intricate and noodly as a Midwestern bar band drunk on time signatures and cheap lager, but they play with a frantic energy and melodic directness worthy of the Bangles. As you may have discerned based on early singles “DeDeDe” and “Melon Soda,” it’s entirely unique and monumentally rad. Today the whole album is streaming via Noisey, and you really ought to stream it below.

3 is out 5/17 on Topshelf in the US (pre-order here), Big Scary Monsters in the UK (pre-order here), and Tricot’s own Bakurestu label in Japan (pre-order here).