Sparks – “What The Hell Is It This Time?” Video

A few months back, veteran pop-rock weirdos Sparks announced that they were releasing their first new album in eight years, Hippopotamus, in the fall, and shared its memorably goofy title track. The second single from the album, “What The Hell Is It This Time?,” is just as silly, though it opts for a bleaker and more dramatic sonic palate. The song’s title is “an often uttered phrase when people listen to a new Sparks song,” the band’s Ron Mael jokes in a press release. The new song has an apocalyptic video to go along with it. Watch and listen below.

Hippopotamus is out 9/8 via BMG.