Moby To Trump: “Just Resign, Ok?”

CREDIT: Melissa Danis

Moby, who has never shied from sharing his opinion of President Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter asking him to resign today.

His tweet reads, “Hey @realDonaldTrump just resign, okay? Way better to keep a tiny shred of dignity than be impeached and lose everything.”

The DJ/producer also expressed his view that Trump should be impeached for “treason” after exposing classified information to Russia.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.

