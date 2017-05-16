Moby To Trump: “Just Resign, Ok?”

Moby, who has never shied from sharing his opinion of President Donald Trump, has taken to Twitter asking him to resign today.

His tweet reads, “Hey @realDonaldTrump just resign, okay? Way better to keep a tiny shred of dignity than be impeached and lose everything.”

hey @realDonaldTrump just resign, ok? way better to quit and keep a tiny shred of dignity than be impeached and lose everything. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 16, 2017

The DJ/producer also expressed his view that Trump should be impeached for “treason” after exposing classified information to Russia.

dear @gop your president #trump has shared classified, sensitive intel with a hostile foreign country. to be VERY clear, that is TREASON. — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 16, 2017

He's a treasonous, incompetent, dimwitted sociopath who never should have been let within a mile of the White House. @gop @senategop @house… pic.twitter.com/7Wn4Zizoyc — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) May 16, 2017

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.