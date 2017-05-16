Blac Youngsta Arrested In Conjunction With Young Dolph Shooting

Back in February, the Memphis rapper Young Dolph was on his way to a performance in Charlotte when he was attacked. Gunmen fired more than 100 bullets at Dolph, who had bulletproofed his SUV. Dolph was completely unharmed; he even performed later that night. Since then, he’s addressed the shooting on songs like “100 Shots.” Dolph was (and is) embroiled in a bitter feud with Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, which led some to speculate that their issue could’ve led to the shooting. But now it looks like another Memphis rapper may have been involved.

TMZ reports that three men, including the promising young Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta, have turned themselves in to police over the Young Dolph shooting. Blac Youngsta, who has recorded with Gotti in the past, has been charged with three felony counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling/occupied vehicle, according to The FADER.

Up until this arrest, Blac Youngsta’s career was going well. Back in February, he released the impressive mixtape Illuminati, which featured appearances from Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, and Rae Sremmurd’s Slxm Jxmmi.