If you’ve seen Gucci Mane and Zaytoven’s Tiny Desk Concert, you know how fun it is to watch Gucci rap while his producer of choice backs him up on piano. And you’ll get a chance to see a whole lot more of that tonight, as the two Atlanta rap legends are teaming up to perform live piano bar renditions of their songs as part of Red Bull Music Academy Festival New York. You can livestream the whole Piano nights performance below starting at 9PM ET.