Daveed Diggs To Star In TNT’s Snowpiercer TV Show

One of the best, weirdest action/sci-fi movies of the past few years was South Korean master director Bong Joon-ho’s Snowpiercer, a 2013 dystopian fable about the remains of humanity being confined to a high-speed train that spends eternity hurtling through an apocalyptic hellscape. The movie works beautifully as a contained story, and it’s got a truly great ending. But the good people at TNT have apparently found a way to turn Snowpiercer into a TV show, and they’ve cast a familiar face in the lead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Daveed Diggs, the frontman of LA avant-rap trio clipping. who has become a star of stage and screen, will star in the new Snowpiercer TV series. TNT’s executives announced the show at their upfront presentation last night. Diggs will play Layton Well, a prisoner in the train’s lowest social class who becomes a reluctant revolutionary leader. It’s a role that looks similar to the one that Chris Evans played in the movie. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson is making the pilot, and if it gets picked up as a series, Josh Friedman, the man behind Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, will serve as showrunner. Friedman wrote the pilot.

Diggs is also writing music for The Mayor, an upcoming ABC comedy about a rapper who, in an attempt to drum up publicity for his music career, becomes mayor of his hometown.