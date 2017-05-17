Daddy Issues – “Boys Of Summer” (Don Henley Cover)

Nashville trio Daddy Issues are releasing a new album, Deep Dream, at the end of this week, and the penultimate track on the album is a cover of Don Henley’s “Boys Of Summer” where they turn the classic track into a fuzzed-out torch song. Their cover is also included on the upcoming Planned Parenthood benefit compilation Cover Your Ass Vol. 1, which also features Speedy Ortiz’s take on TV On The Radio’s “Young Liars.” The compilation comes out next week, but you can listen to Daddy Issues’ cover of “Boys Of Summer” below now.

Cover Your Ass Vol. 1 is out 5/26 via Lionfish Music. Daddy Issues’ Deep Dream is out 5/19 via Infinity Cat Recordings.