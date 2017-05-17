Willie Nelson To Jeff Sessions: Don’t Knock Pot Till You Try It

In his later years, 84-year-old Willie Nelson has become known as much as a marijuana advocate as a country music legend. So of course he’s no fan of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ intentions to harshly prosecute pot-smokers. In a new Rolling Stone interview, Nelson responded to Sessions’ quote that weed is “only slightly less awful” than heroin:

I wonder if he’s tried both of them. I don’t think you can really make a statement like that unless you tried it all. So I’d like to suggest to Jeff to try it and then let me know later if he thinks he’s still telling the truth!

He was also asked if there’s any downside to smoking pot every day:

I haven’t run into any yet. I guess if you go somewhere where it’s illegal, that’s a pretty good downside.

Check out audio from the interview below.