Frank Ocean – “Biking (Solo)”

Last month, Frank Ocean released a version of “Biking” featuring Jay Z and Tyler, The Creator — part of his recent string of pop-minded singles — and over the weekend on his blonded RADIO Beats 1 show, he debuted a “solo” version of the track that replaces Jay and Tyler’s verses with new ones from Frank. And considering those two were the weakest part of the song, that’s a good thing! We posted a radio rip of the track a few days ago alongside the new A$AP Rocky song “RAF,” which features Ocean, Quavo, and Lil Uzi Vert, but today “Biking (Solo)” has officially been released. Listen to it below.