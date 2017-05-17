Middle Kids – “Fill In The Blank” (Cat Seat Headrest Cover)

Australian alt-rock trio Middle Kids are announcing a North American tour today. To promote it they went on SiriusXM radio, where singer Hannah Joy performed a solo piano cover of Car Seat Headrest’s Teens Of Denial opener “Fill In The Blank.” Listen below.

Here are those dates, kicking off with a gig supporting Sylvan Esso in Brooklyn:

07/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn at Prospect Park Bandshell *

07/30 Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/03 Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/06 Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/31 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

09/02 Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/07 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/09 St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/10 Columbus, OH @ The Basement

09/12 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

09/13 Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

09/15 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

09/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/20 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

09/22 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

09/24 Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

09/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/29 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

09/30 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

10/02 San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/05 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/06-08 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/13-15 Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

* with Sylvan Esso