Slow Dancer – “I Would”

In a couple weeks, Slow Dancer — the project fronted by Australian musician Simon Okely — will release their sophomore album, In A Mood. We’ve heard two songs from it already — “Don’t Believe” and “It Goes On” — and today, Okely is sharing another one called “In A Mood.” It begins skeletal and warm and gradually ascends to sweeping orchestral heights as Okely laments a relationship that he’s devoted to but needs to let go: “I was quite the non-believer so I knew you were never meant to be all mine and no one else’s,” he sings in the opening lines. Listen to it and watch a live performance of the song below.

In A Mood is out 6/9 via ATO. Pre-order it here.