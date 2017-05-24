Brian McOmber – “The Triumph Of Death” (Feat. Angel Deradoorian)

Brian McOmber, the former Dirty Projectors drummer who played on Bitte Orca and Rise Above, composed the score to the upcoming horror film It Comes At Night. He collaborated with Uniform’s Ben Greenberg, Bitte Orchestra string arranger Jordan Dykstra, and Lichens, and the soundtrack also features another former Dirty Projector in Angel Deradoorian, who worked on the mournful and foreboding “The Triumph Of Death.” The song starts out beautiful and slowly descends into a cloud of menace, and you can listen and check out a trailer for the movie below.

The It Comes At Night soundtrack is out 6/9 via Milan Records.