Dasher – “Sodium”

After three years, one scrapped album, and one lineup overhaul, Bloomington-via-Atlanta punks Dasher are finally ready to put out their debut album. Sodium will arrive in July on Indiana indie Jagjaguwar, and we’ve already heard one track from it, the crushing opener “We Know So.” Now they’ve shared the title track, another ferocious onslaught that showcases Kylee Kimbrough’s top-notch roar. Listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “We Know So”

02 “Soviet”

03 “Resume”

04 “Teeth”

05 “Sodium”

06 “Go Rambo”

07 “Eye See”

08 “Trespass”

09 “Slugg”

10 “No Guilt”

11 “Get So Low”

Sodium is out 7/14 via Jagjaguwar.