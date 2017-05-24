The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Built This Pool” (Blink-182 Cover)

“Built This Pool” is the most ridiculous and therefore most memorable track on California, Blink-182’s comeback album from last year: just 14 seconds of revved-up pop-punk showcasing the Mark Hoppus lyrics, “I wanna see some naked dudes/ That’s why I built this pool.” So it’s funny song for the World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, a band that specializes in widescreen prog-damaged emo epics, to cover. Their somber acoustic version of the tune is more than double the length, clocking in at a whopping 39 seconds, so technically I guess you could say they’ve given it the TWIABP treatment. Listen below, where you can also download it for free.

<a href="http://theworldis.bandcamp.com/track/built-this-pool-blink-182-cover" target="_blank">Built This Pool (Blink 182 Cover) by The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die</a>