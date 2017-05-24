Watch Zach Galifianakis On Andrew Bird’s Live From The Great Room Video Series

Andrew Bird wrote the theme music for Baskets, Zach Galifianakis’ FX show Baskets. And these days, Bird is hosting Live From The Great Room, a Facebook Live show where he sits down with musicians and other artists. On a recent episode, as Pitchfork points out, Bird sat down with Galifianakis, the comedy absurdist and unlikely movie star. Galifianakis vacillated back and forth between serious conversation and deadpan comedy bits, and he also played piano with Bird, accompanying him on Bird’s 2003 song “Lull.” The whole thing lasts for an hour, and you can watch it below.

It’s fascinating to hear more about the whole music/comedy scene at the LA club Largo from two regulars who have known each other for a long time.