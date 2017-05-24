Pinact – “Seams”

Pinact are a Glasgow punk band with major melodic songwriting gifts. On their debut album Stand Still And Rot, those instincts manifested something like Fidlar’s shout-along party music slathered in Dinosaur Jr.’s sonic sludge, but it appears they’ve cleaned up their sound a bit for sophomore album The Part That No One Knows. New single “Seams,” for example, is like a Blink-182 song ratcheted up to Buzzcocks tension levels and delivered with a power-pop touch befitting Weezer or Teenage Fanclub. Within that simple, straightforward framework, Corrie Gillies chronicles a relationship falling apart: “Nothing worthwhile should be easy/ I can see you looking through me/ Are you really getting what you need?” Anyone who appreciates an excellently executed pop song should check it out below.

The Part That No One Knows tracklist:

01 “The Part That No One Knows”

02 “Bring You Down”

03 “Oh”

04 “Seams”

05 “Regrettable Thrill”

06 “Separate Ways”

07 “Bughouse”

08 “Against The World”

09 “Glitter”

10 “Everybody Says”

11 “Forever”

12 “- -“

Here’s the album cover:

Pinact will play a few East Coast tour dates this summer:

07/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Alphaville

07/28 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fire

07/29 Baltimore, MD @ The Bun Shop

07/30 Flemington, NJ @ Flemington DIY

The Part That No One Knows is out 8/25 on Kanine. Pre-order it here.