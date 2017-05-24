Swet Shop Boys – “Zombie”

Later this week, Swet Shop Boys, the great trans-Atlantic rap duo of former Das Racist member Heems and screen star Riz Ahmed, will give a wide release to Sufi La, the previously vinyl-only EP that they dropped on Record Store Day. We’ve already posted the early track “Thas My Girl,” and now they’ve also shared “Zombie.” It’s a hard meditation on migrant identity over a beat that chops the hell out of what sounds like Bollywood instrumentation. Check it out below.

The self-released Sufi La EP is out 5/26.