Watch The Kills’ Acoustic Cover Of Rihanna’s “Desperado”

This year marks the 15th anniversary of Black Rooster, the Kills’ debut EP. And they’re marking that anniversary next month by releasing a new EP called Echo Home – Non-Electric EP, a recording of an acoustic live-in-studio session that they recently played at New York’s Electric Lady studio. That EP includes three Kills songs, and it also includes the duo’s version of “Desperado,” one of the best songs from ANTI, the great album that Rihanna released last year. “Desperado” was not necessarily a song meant to be played on acoustic guitars, but the Kills managed to keep much of its forbidding swagger intact. Watch a video of them playing it below.

Echo Home – Non-Electric EP is out 6/2.