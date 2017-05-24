Gucci Mane & Metro Boomin’s Drop Top Wop Out Friday

It’s been five long months since Gucci Mane released his last proper album The Return Of East Atlanta Santa. In Gucci Time, that is an eternity, even if Gucci has released a ton of new music since that album came out. Thankfully, our long Gucci drought will end on Friday. As The FADER points out, Gucci just announced that his new album Drop Top Wop is coming in two days.

Friday also marks the one-year anniversary of Gucci’s release from prison, and Drop Top Wop will be the fourth full-length LP that he’s made in that time. It appears that Metro Boomin produced the entire LP, which is exciting. Gucci shared both the (amazing) cover art and the tracklist on Instagram, and the album will feature appearances from 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Offset, and Young Dolph. Here’s the tracklist: