Watch Franz Ferdinand Play New Song “Huck & Jim” In Charlotte

Franz Ferdinand performed in Charlotte, NC last night and they played a new song called “Huck & Jim” during the set. A fan captured the song in full and uploaded it to YouTube. Franz Ferdinand also brought out the classic “Take Me Out” and closed the night with “This Fire.” Check out footage of “Huck & Jim” as well as the setlist below. Thanks to Ryan C. for the tip!

Setlist:

01 “Matinee”

02 “No You Girls”

03 “Paper Cages”

04 “Do You Want To?”

05 “Love Illumination”

06 “The Fallen”

07 “Walk Away”

08 “Huck & Jim”

09 “Michael”

10 “Darts Of Pleasure”

11 “Outsiders”

12 “Lazy Boy”

13 “Take Me Out”

14 “Ulysses”

15 “G’bye L & F/ Always Asc”

16 “Jacqueline”

17 “This Fire”