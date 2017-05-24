Lion Babe – “Hit The Ceiling”

Lion Babe started out as a blog oddity, but since putting out their debut album, Begin, in early 2016, they’ve been releasing a lot of material at a rapid pace, and most of it has been pretty good! Last summer, they released their Sun Joint mixtape, and a few months ago they shared “Rockets,” the first single from another full-length that’s due out later this year. One-half of the duo, Lucas Goodman, produces under the name Astro Raw, and he put out a beats tape earlier this month, and now Lion Babe have released another new song (that Goodman produced) from their upcoming LP: “Hit The Ceiling” is an understated fusion of R&B and electronics centered around Jillian Hervey’s submerged vocals, and you can listen to it below.