2 Chainz was on The View this morning promoting his forthcoming album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which resulted in the rap veteran talking politics and hip-hop with none other than Ohio Governor John Kasich. It’s pretty cringe-inducing to hear Kasich advising 2 Chainz to “drop the yo” if he ever intends to run for office, but the governor redeems himself with a geniunely curious line of questioning about how rappers secure collaborations for their albums. Watch the whole weird ordeal below.