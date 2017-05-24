Jlin – “Carbon 7″ Video

Last week, the Indiana producer Jlin released Black Origami, a merciless and uncompromising album that twists Chicago’s jittery footwork music into strange new shapes. And now, as SPIN points out, she’s shared a video for the album track “Carbon 7″ that’s just as strange and uncompromising as the music. Director Joji Koyama films dancer and choreographer Corey Scott-Gilbert as he expressively contorts his way around an empty warehouse. He’s an absolutely entrancing figure, and he puts in a warped, eye-popping performance. Check it out below.

Black Origami is out now on Planet Mu.