Rainer Maria Tease New Music

The great New York-via-Wisconsin trio Rainer Maria broke up in 2006, after releasing five albums, which included some of the best things to come out during that late-’90s/early-’00s emo wave. (If you’re the right age, there is a very good chance that 1999’s Look Now Look Again helped you get through some shit.) The band reunited in 2014 to play a New Years Eve show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, and they’ve played together sporadically since then. And now they might have something new for us. The band has launched an Instagram page, and its first post is a video that includes a few seconds of what sounds like new music, with the logo of the band’s old label Polyvinyl showing up at the end. Check it out:

coming soon… A post shared by Rainer Maria (@rainermariamusic) on May 24, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

It’s probably worth noting that the band, as it exists today, is not much like what you see in that hopelessly outdated photo above. Co-leader Kaia Fischer has come out as transgender.