Watch James Murphy And Nick Zinner Discuss ’00s NYC Rock Oral History Meet Me In The Bathroom

Journalist Lizzy Goodman’s NYC rock oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth And Rock And Roll In New York City, 2001–2011 came out yesterday — our very own bloglord Scott Lapatine is quoted within its hallowed pages — and to celebrate the book’s release, Goodman sat down for a conversation at The Strand in New York City alongside a panel that included LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy, Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Nick Zinner, and music critic Rob Sheffield. Watch their full discussion below.

Earlier this month, an excerpt from the book shed some light on the tumultuous relationship between the Strokes and Ryan Adams.