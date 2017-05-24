Ariana Grande Cancels Tour Dates Through 6/5 After Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande’s tour dates have been cancelled through at least 6/5 in the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack that left 22 dead and even more injured.

“Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman Tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost,” the singer’s team said in a new statement to Entertainment Weekly. “The London O2 shows this week have been canceled as well as all shows through June 5 in Switzerland. We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together.”

There were reports that the tour had been suspended in the initial aftermath of the attack, but this is the first official word we’re getting about the cancellations.

Grande’s next scheduled tour date is in Paris on 6/7 at Accorhotels Arena, followed by dates in Lyon, Lisbon, Barcelona, Rome, and Turin. Her full list of upcoming tour dates can be found here. It’s unclear if these will all go according to schedule.