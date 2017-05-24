St. Vincent Working With Jack Antonoff

St. Vincent supposedly has a new album coming out later this year, and it looks like Annie Clark worked with Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff on some of it. In a new New York Times profile on Antonoff, they mention that he’s “working on new music by the cult singer and guitarist St. Vincent” in addition to recording with more high-profile clients like Pink, Carly Rae Jepsen and the Killers. Those last three are interesting enough, but St. Vincent?!? What could it sound like!?

Back in December, Clark said that her new album was her “deepest, boldest” yet.