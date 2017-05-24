Live Nation Is Offering To Refund Concerts In The UK

Concert-promoter behemoth Live Nation is offering refunds to ticketholders fearful of attending upcoming shows in the UK. Following the terrorist attack in Manchester, England at an Ariana Grande show that left 22 dead and dozens more wounded, the UK has raised its threat level to “critical.” Prime Minister Theresa May warned citizens that British intelligence officers believe another attack could be imminent.

TMZ reports that Live Nation will offer refunds to major concerts in the UK including Iron Maiden, Katy Perry, KISS, Robbie Williams, Phil Collins, Depeche Mode, and James Arthur. A Live Nation source told TMZ that they have yet to decide whether or not to offer refunds in other countries.