Earlier today, Gucci Mane announced that he’d be releasing a new album, Drop Top Wop, on Friday — that’s in two days, on the one-year anniversary of his release from prison — and now the prolific rapper has shared the first track from the album (which was produced entirely by Metro Boomin). “Hurt Feelings” comes attached to a woozy club video directed by Cam Kirk. Watch and listen below.

Drop Top Wop is out Friday.