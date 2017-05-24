Download Conway Reject On Steroids Mixtape

Earlier this year, I devoted a Status Ain’t Hood column to Conway, the ridiculously hard, boisterously funny Buffalo rapper who’d been building an underground reputation for himself. Then, shortly afterward, Conway and his younger brother Westside Gunn signed with Eminem’s Shady Records. And today, Conway came out with the new solo mixtape Reject On Steroids, which finds him still finding completely hungry, with zero trace of pop in his sound beyond his taste for freestyling over Kendrick Lamar and Kodak Black instrumentals. With the constant drops from DJ Green Lantern, it sounds a lot like a solo Styles P mixtape, the kind that came in a slimline CD case, that you might’ve bought from a street vendor in 2003. Stream the whole thing below.

You can download Reject On Steroids for free from DatPiff.