We’ve known that Lana Del Rey has a new album coming out for a while now, but she’s been coy about the details. In March, after hearing lead single “Love,” we learned that the album was called Lust For Life and heard the Weeknd-featuring title track. Earlier this month, we heard another song, “Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind,” and now we finally know when the album is actually coming out: 7/21.

July 21 fam — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) May 25, 2017