Stream Amber Coffman City Of No Reply

Amber Coffman spent about a decade as one of the singers for Dirty Projectors, her warm and expressive voice giving that idiosyncratic art-pop group much of its personality. In the past few years, Coffman has become an in-demand collaborator, and now she’s venturing out on her own. Next week, she’ll release City Of No Reply, her first solo LP. It’ll be fascinating to compare the warm, friendly, accessible City Of No Reply with the recent self-titled Dirty Projectors album, which, by Dave Longstreth’s own admission, is mostly about a romantic breakup with Coffman. We’ve posted Coffman’s early tracks “All To Myself,” “No Coffee,” and “Nobody Knows.” And this morning, the whole album hits the internet. You can stream it at NPR.

City Of No Reply is out 6/2 on Columbia.