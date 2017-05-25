Guns N’ Roses Announce North American Tour With Sturgill Simpson, Deftones, Live

Last year, Guns N’ Roses somehow did the impossible: They pulled off a full reunion tour with recently-estranged classic-linup members Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan all on board, and they did it with no hiccups other than Axl’s broken foot. This year, we’ll see if they can keep that professionalism going. Not long ago, the band announced a massive 2017 tour, one that will take them across Europe and North America. And with the tour set to kick off this weekend in Ireland, they’ve added a few more dates (including some in South America) and announced the tour’s openers, a truly baffling array of acts that includes Sturgill Simpson, Deftones, ZZ Top, Live, and Our Lady Peace, as well as Mark Lanegan and the Kills for the European shows. Check out all the dates and openers below.

TOUR DATES:

5/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ Slane Castle (with Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin)

5/30 – Bilbao, Spain @ San Mames Stadium (with Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant)

6/02 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Martimo De Alges (with Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant)

6/04 – Madrid, Spain @ Vincente Calderon Stadium (with Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant)

6/07 – Zurch, Switzerland @ Letzigrund (with the Darkness, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons)

6/10 – Imola, Italy @ Greenfield (with the Darkness, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons)

6/13 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiastadion (with the Kills, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons)

6/16-17 – London, UK @ London Stadium (with the Kills, Tyler Bryant)

6/20 – Gdansk, Poland @ Stadion Energy Gdansk (with Killing Joke, Virgin)

6/22 – Hanover, Germany @ Messe (with Killing Joke, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons)

6/24 – Werchter, Belgium @ Classic (with the Pretenders, Wolfmother, Channel Zero, Fleddy Melculy)

6/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Telia Parken (with Biffy Clyro, Backyard Babies)

6/29 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena (with the Darkness, Backyard Babies)

7/01 – Hämeenlinna, Finland @ Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto (with the Darkness, Michael Monroe)

7/04 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport (with Biffy Clyro)

7/07 – Paris, France @ Stade De France (with Biffy Clyro, Tyler Bryant)

7/10 – Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadion (with Wolfmother, Tyler Bryant)

7/12 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Goffert Park (with Biffy Clyro, Tyler Bryant)

7/15 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Hayarkon Park (with Tyler Bryant)

7/27 – St. Lous, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center (with Deftones)

7/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (with Deftones)

8/02 – Denver, CO @ Sports Autority Field At Mile High (with Sturgill Simpson)

8/05 – Little Rock, AR @ War Memorial Stadium

8/08 – Miami, FL @ Miami Marlins Stadium (with Sturgill Simpson)

8/11 – Winston, Salem, NC @ BB&T Field At Wake Forest University (with Live)

8/13 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium (with Live)

8/16 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

8/19 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau (with Our Lady Peace)

8/21 – Ottawa, OT @ TD Place Stadium (with Our Lady Peace)

8/24 – Winnipeg, MB @ Investors Field Group (with Our Lady Peace)

8/27 – Regina, SK @ New Mosaic Stadium At Evraz Place

8/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium (with Our Lady Peace)

9/01 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place Stadium (with Royal Blood)

9/03 – George, WA @ The Gorge (with Royal Blood)

9/06 – El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium (with ZZ Top)

9/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (with ZZ Top)

9/23 – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

9/26 – Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

9/29 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Monumental

10/01 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio La Plata