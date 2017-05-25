Eerie Gaits – “Twins” & “Eau Gallie”

When John Ross isn’t playing guitar for Wild Pink, he’s crafting emotionally charged ambient guitar instrumentals under the name Eerie Gaits. The project’s debut album Bridge Music is coming next month on Tiny Engines, and a few weeks back Ross unveiled its lead single “Twins.” Today at

Uproxx he follows that misty-eyed mirage with “Eau Gallie,” a gorgeous piece of work that sounds like Explosions In The Sky attempting to make a William Tyler song. Hear both tracks below.

Bridge Music is out 6/9 on Tiny Engines. Pre-order it here.