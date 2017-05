Bleachers’ new album, Gone Now, comes out next week — we’ve heard “Don’t Take The Money,” “Hate That You Know Me,” and “Everybody Lost Somebody,” and today he’s shared a fourth single from the album, “I Miss Those Days.” It’s accompanied by a visual of a paper mâché Antonoff sitting in a park as the day passes by. Can you believe this is all about his childhood bedroom?! Wow. Hear it below.

Gone Now is out 6/2.