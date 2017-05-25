Noel Gallagher Talks Manchester Arena Bombing

Notable Manchester devotee Noel Gallagher had some thoughts on the bombing that killed 22 people on Monday night at the Manchester Arena right after an Ariana Grande concert had concluded. “Having played that arena and all that and stood in that foyer, and being from Manchester… It dawns on you that it’s aimed at young music fans,” he told Radio X in a recent interview. “I’m saying that there are no words but there ARE words. But unfortunately, you can’t broadcast those words. But I suppose Manchester Arena will open again and, yeah, you have to keep going. I mean I don’t know what Ariana Grande is gonna do. I couldn’t imagine that… I don’t know what I would feel or how I would react. You just don’t know.”

He continued: “I’ve got a teenage daughter, and you know, she may well have been there. But bar a couple of friends of friends who were in hospital and two very close shaves, all the people that I know didn’t get involved in it or weren’t caught up in it. But you know, I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”

You can watch video of the full interview here. Shortly after the bombing, Gallagher shared this on Instagram: