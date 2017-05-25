Liam Gallagher Considers Whether He’s A Has-Been, Talks New Greg Kurstin Collabs

Liam Gallagher sat down with The Evening Standard to chat about his divorce from Nicole Appleton, his brother (of course), and the state of his career. Gallagher, who fronted Beady Eye after Oasis’ break up, once said he would never go solo. Now, he’s on the brink of releasing music on his own for the first time, and if this tweet is any indication, the album announcement will come tomorrow.

I just don’t want to be tarred with that brush… There’s people that are in great bands that have always got their eye on going solo — who we won’t mention, because he’ll get enough f***ing mentions — and they break up great bands because… well, they use little things like, “Oh, we weren’t getting on”. F*** off mate, you had your head turned big-style. This isn’t that. If Oasis started again tomorrow… well, obviously I wouldn’t get back with it because I’m busy with this and I like this and we’ll see where we end up. But I weren’t one of them people that broke a band up to go solo.

Gallagher has been working alongside Greg Kurstin, who co-wrote Adele’s “Hello.” When asked if he worries how people will react to him working with pop songwriters, Gallagher says he doesn’t really care.

It is what it is, mate. I didn’t write “Live Forever” but as soon as I sang it, I made it my own. I class myself as a rock ‘n’ roll singer who writes the odd tune every now and again. And that is it. I’m not going out saying I’m Bob Dylan. Ideally, you want to do it yourself. But I can’t write those f***ing big songs. I’m limited. My verses are up there, but I just can’t do that next bit. There will be people that go, “Oh, well, you didn’t write half of it”, but the main thing is getting a record done, getting back touring and doing what I do: singing and moving people, rather than sitting at home doing nothing, spouting off on Twitter.

When Gallagher was living in Hampstead he would encounter Oasis fans daily, which made him question whether or not he was a has-been.

I’d open the door and get mithered to death straight away… People going, “Oasis, Oasis, Oasis” in your face, and it’s like you’re in a bad trip. You’re this guy in Oasis, but you’re not doing anything any more. You start going, “Am I a f***ing has-been? Is this it?” And you’re sitting there going, “Well, maybe it is”

Gallagher admits that he was drinking too much during that period and planned on leaving the music world forever. “I was gonna go and live in Spain and just chill out, get fit, eat nice, bit of sun on me bones and just f***ing live,” he said. Gallagher credits his manager and girlfriend, Debbie Gwyther, with pulling him out of that rut. You can read the article in full here.