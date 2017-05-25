Cayetana – “Bus Ticket” Video

Philly-based Band To Watch Cayetana released their sophomore album, New Kind Of Normal, earlier this month, and today they’ve shared a video for “Bus Ticket.” It was directed by Adam Peditto and follows the band’s Augusta Koch as she solemnly wanders from bed to staring out of soaked car windows to standing resolutely in front of a breathtaking landscape. It’s intercut with footage of the band performing in the rain in the middle of the woods. Watch below.

Tour Dates:

05/26 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/27 Howell, MI @ Bled Fest

05/28 Pittsburgh, PA @ Smiling Moose

07/06 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

07/07 Lancaster, PA @ Lizard Lounge ~

07/08 Belmar, NJ @ Paul’s Tavern ~

07/09 Boston, MA @ Great Scott ~

07/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

07/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

07/17 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

07/19 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

07/20 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon ^

07/21 Minneapolis, MN @ Triple Rock Social Club ^

07/24 Seattle, WA @ Neptune ^

07/25 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial ^

07/26 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

07/28 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

07/29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent ^

08/01 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

08/02 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

09/08 Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling #

~ w/ Worriers & Camp Cope

^ w/ Waxahatchee

* w/ Snail Mail

# w/ Best Coast

New Kind Of Normal is out now via the band’s own Plum Records.