Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel Scoring New James Franco Movie

Chromatics’ Johnny Jewel is no stranger to film scores, and his management company Echo Park Records has just announced that his next score is for Bruce Thierry Cheung’s new film Please Don’t Come Back From The Moon, whose cast includes James Franco, Rashida Jones, and Jeffrey Wahlberg. The movie is based on the 2005 novel of the same name. It’ll premiere next month at the Los Angeles Film Festival.

