Katy Perry’s New Album Features Production From Hot Chip, Purity Ring, DJ Mustard

Katy Perry’s new album, Witness, comes out in a couple of weeks, and the production and songwriting credits for each track on it have surfaced and it features some surprising names. Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard produced the closing track, which is rumored to be called “Into Me You See,” and Purity Ring’s Megan James and Corin Roddick had a hand in three of the songs on the album. DJ Mustard, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Jeff Bhasker also have credits.

Hot Chip made an official remix of “Chained To The Rhythm” earlier this year, and Purity Ring remixed last year’s Olympics single “Rise.”

Here’s some snippets from the album that have surfaced:

Witness is out 6/9.